Left Menu

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads guilty for failing to register as sex offender in California

American rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:13 IST
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads guilty for failing to register as sex offender in California
Kenneth Petty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. According to People magazine, Court records obtained by the outlet show that the 43-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday during a virtual hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, which oversees both central and southern parts of the state.

He now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. Petty's sentencing has been scheduled for January 24, 2022. Petty was arrested in March 2020 after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender. At the time, Petty pleaded not guilty and posted USD 100,000 bail, according to records accessed by People magazine.

TMZ reported, he initially faced legal trouble after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 15, 2019, when the department determined he was registered as a sex offender in New York, but not in California, where he currently resides. Petty is required to register as a sex offender, as he was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months but spent four years in prison. Petty is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he's considered a "moderate risk of repeat offense."

Last month, Petty's alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough had filed a lawsuit against him and Minaj, in which she accused the pair of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation. The lawsuit also accused Petty and Minaj, who married in October 2019, of intentional infliction of emotional distress and alleged that the couple had offered Hough up to USD 500,000 to recant her claims.

"If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does? Do you know what that's going to say to my two little girls or even my sons?" Hough told a news outlet in August, as per People magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021