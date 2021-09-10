Ed Sheeran to perform at this year's MTV Video Music Awards

Singer Ed Sheeran is all set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. According to Variety, Sheeran will sing his latest song 'Shivers' during the event. He is also nominated at this year's show for Video of the Year, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography all due to his chart-topping hit 'Bad Habits'.

Sheeran last appeared on VMAs in 2017 where he set the stage on fire with Lil Uzi Vert. Besides Sheeran, other artists like Camila Cabello, Chloe, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots will also perform in the upcoming edition of VMAs. (ANI)

