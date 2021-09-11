PM Modi greets people on Nuakhai, lauds role of farmers in nation-building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated especially in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 09:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated especially in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He lauded the outstanding efforts of farmers and their role in nation building. In a tweet, he said, ''Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being.'' PTI KR TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nuakhai Juhar
- Odisha
- Narendra Modi
- Nuakhai
- Chhattisgarh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha records 816 new Covid cases, 69 fatalities in last 24 hours
106 children among 816 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 69 more fatalities
Odisha NGO trains underprivileged people with special abilities in home decor, incense making
Odisha CM inaugurates eastern India's largest ECMO facility
Brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Odisha's Balasore