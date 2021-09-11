Left Menu

Billy Bob Thornton to guest star in 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883'

Goliath star Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role in streamer Paramount Plus series 1883. The show is a prequel to critically-acclaimed show Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner in the lead, reported Variety. The prequel series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

Thornton joins Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill in the cast of the show. He will play the role of Marshal Jim Courtright.

The actor currently features in the Amazon series ''Goliath'', which is set to end with its fourth and final season due for release on September 24.

He will also star in Anthony and Joe Russo's ''The Gray Man'', headlined by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

