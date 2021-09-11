Left Menu

Injured Telugu actor Sai Tej is stable, says hospital

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:02 IST
Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who suffered injuries in a road accident, is stable and all his vital organs are functioning well, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Saturday.

He will remain in ICU for close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day, the Apollo hospital said in a statement.

Tej, nephew of superstar Chiranjeevi, sustained injuries after his sports bike skidded at Madhapur in the city on Friday night.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said.

Tej has delivered hits like 'Supreme' and 'Pilla Nuvvu leni Jeevitham'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

