'On a Wing and Prayer': Story of 9/11 survivor's spiritual self-discovery

A new book released on Saturday is the story of a successful Wall Street professional who embarks on a quest to find answers to ''life's biggest questions'' after the catastrophic events of 9/11.

The day marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, one of the most shocking incidents of terrorism.

Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), ''On a Wing and a Prayer: Spirituality for the Reluctant, the Curious and the Seeker'', is a story of debut author Kushal M Choksi who after narrowly escaping death during the 9/11 attacks realized that ''life was too short to be playing safe''. This eventually got him started down the path of an ''eventful entrepreneurial journey'' -- comprising one failed venture and two successful acquisitions of an investment fund as well as a tech start-up.

''Every once in a while, life throws a curve ball. It summons us to pause and question the obvious. An escape from the burning twin towers twenty years ago got me started on a reluctant inward journey. In this book, I portray a brutally honest story of survival, hope and cultivating purpose using breath-work and meditation,'' Choksi told PTI.

From being a Wall Street trader immersed in the material world to embarking on a quest to find answers to life's biggest questions, Choksi in the book writes about ''his doubts, struggles and revelations on a spiritual path as a left-brained sceptic''.

According to the publishers, a 9/11 survivor's true story, 'On a Wing and a Prayer', is also the account of one man finding himself on a 15-year long journey shadowing the spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

''Witnessing the devastation of 9/11 before his eyes and narrowly escaping death, Kushal's life was never going to be the same again. Suddenly, all his pursuits felt meaningless and he felt a void within him like he had never felt before-until one day, when he reluctantly decided to spend an afternoon with a spiritual master in New York City,'' they said in a statement.

Choksi currently runs 'Elements Truffles', an artisanal chocolate company that he co-founded with his wife.

