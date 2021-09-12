Jacqueline Fernandez dons stunning ruby red saree for 'Bhoot Police' promo

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared on a TV show for the promotion of her movie 'Bhoot Police', in a dazling embroidered ruby red saree. Jacqueline shared the photo of her look on her Instagram stories. The image was originally posted by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi on her Insta handle. Along with the photo, Whabi wrote, "@jacquelinef143 X @toraniofficial X @amrapalijewels."

The 36-year-old actor chose the elegant attire for her appearance on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3', wherein she promoted 'Bhoot Police' with her co-star Yami Gautam. The silk organza saree had embroidery on it along with cut-outs on the borders and the pallu. The creation by designer Karan Torani generally retails at prices upwards of Rs 54,000.

Jacqueline teamed the saree with a sleeveless thread embroidered blouse with a cropped hemline in the same ruby-red shade. She accessorized her look with bangles, drop earrings and an emerald ring, rounding it up with bold red lip shade, minimal make-up, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and on-fleek eyebrows. Her film 'Bhoot Police', a horror-comedy also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaafri. It came out on 10 September 2021 on Disney plus Hotstar. (ANI)

