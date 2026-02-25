Khalnayak Returns: Reviving a Bollywood Legend

In a major development for Bollywood fans, Aspect Production has announced the acquisition of production rights for 'Khalnayak Returns', marking the return of a legendary villain to the big screen.

The cult classic 'Khalnayak', first released in 1993 and directed by Subhash Ghai, left a lasting impact in Bollywood history with its thrilling storyline and unforgettable performances by Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit.

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, expressed excitement over this milestone, highlighting the intention to respect the original film's legacy while delivering a resonant, contemporary narrative. More announcements regarding cast, director, and release date are pending.