Ajay Devgn pens a special birthday post for his son Yug

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 10:11 IST
Ajay Devgn with his son Yug (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Parents love to be surrounded by their children. Actor Ajay Devgn also enjoys the company of his son Yug the most. On the occasion of his second born's birthday on Monday, Ajay took to Instagram to pen a special message for him.

"Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG... Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out," he wrote. Alongside the birthday note, Ajay posted a picture of Yug sleeping.

Fans shared birthday wishes for Yug on the comment section of Ajay's post. "Beautiful image. He looks so cute," a social media user commented.

"Happy birthday to your son," another one wrote. Yug was born to Ajay and Kajol in 2010. The couple also has an 18-year-old daughter Nysa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is busy working on his crime drama show 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness', which also co-stars Esha Deol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

