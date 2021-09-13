Fire damages Thai nightclub popular with Indian tourists

Left Menu

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire in Pattaya, the Thai seaside resort city southeast of Bangkok known for its racy nightlife, has badly damaged a large nightclub catering to Indian tourists, officials said Monday.

There were no injuries or deaths in the Sunday night blaze, said Suptawee Ongnonyang, chief of Pattaya's land disaster prevention agency. The Nashaa Club was closed, as are most entertainment establishments due a a government-ordered coronavirus lockdown.

The fire, which began in the Nashaa Club, spread to several adjoining structures on the city's famous Walking Street that were also damaged, Suptawee told The Associated Press.

Pattaya is filled with bars, discos and restaurants that — before the pandemic — were patronized by millions of tourists each year. The city is notorious for its sex industry.

The pandemic devastated the city's economy after Thailand closed its borders in April 2020 to most foreign visitors. The Nashaa Club was shuttered, then reopened in February this year but closed again in April as Thailand suffered badly from a third wave of the coronavirus.

Suptawee said the fire spread quickly due partly to the soundproofing material used in the club, and that a strong wind Sunday night spread the blaze to three other nearby establishments.

He said that it took about two hours to control the fire, which was extinguished around midnight. The cause is being investigated, he said.

An announcement on the club's Facebook page said the fire resulted in "big damage." Its management vowed to reopen business "very soon" and requested people "not to comment or support any rumors or wrong information on social media regarding the unfortunate incident as Investigative agencies are working on that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

