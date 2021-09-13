Britain's Sainsbury's to keep stores shut on Boxing Day

Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, will keep all its stores shut on Boxing Day this year, saying it wants to reward staff after a year battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The decision to keep all stores shut has been made in recognition of the extraordinary efforts of colleagues throughout a challenging 18 months, since the start of the pandemic," it said on Monday.

Sainsbury's, which employs 170,000, is one of Britain's biggest private sector employers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)