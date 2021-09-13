One Piece Episode 992 spoilers, title, release status & everything we know!

One Piece is one of the longest-running TV anime of all time and is extremely popular to viewers worldwide for its excellent storyline. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by EiichiroOda.

The adventure fantasy anime One Piece Episode 991 has just been released and fans witnesses the epic fight between Luffy and Ulti. Yamato has taken his entry into the story. One Piece Episode 992 is the upcoming episode that is slated to release on coming Sunday. New episodes of the One Piece manga series come out every weekend.

One Piece Episode 992 is titled "Yamato's Desire to Become Oden." The previous episodes have already introduced some biggest characters to the storyline. However, the title of One Piece Episode 992 hints Yamato will be the main focus on the plot. And it looks like Kaido's descendants will also be in the limelight.

The titles for the next two episodes are also revealed in Wano Arc. One Episode 993 is titled "Explosion!? The Key That Binds Yamato's Freedom!" and Episode 994 is named "Battle of Akazaya, Kikunojo VS Kanjuro."

According to an Indonesian media, Mantra Sukabumi, Yamato doesn't appear much in the One Piece series as a whole, not even in the manga, having experienced his biggest battle during the War For Wano Arc, with many believing that the warrior trying to uphold Kozuki Oden's dream is a sure bet to be added to the Straw Hat Pirates' ranks.

One Piece Episode 992 will bring more twists and turns and of course comedy. The longest-running manga series will continue its weekly broadcast schedule without any break.

One Piece Episode 992 is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2021. Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, and Funimation to watch the anime series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 2's 2021 release confirmed: Can Tanjiro save people from demons?