Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse of his 'lazy breakfast date' with his mother

Spending quality time with family is always priceless. Actor Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post will inspire you to create special memories with your loved ones.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:22 IST
Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Spending quality time with family is always priceless. Actor Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post will inspire you to create special memories with your loved ones. On Wednesday, Hrithik took to the photo-sharing application and gave a glimpse of his breakfast date with his mother. In the image, Hrithik can be seen seated at a table while his mom is soaking in the sunshine on her balcony.

"On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It's a good morning . Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug," he captioned the post. Netizens have poured in love for the mother-son duo.

"So cute," a fan commented. "Love this picture," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Krrish 4'. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, 'Krrish' is a sequel to the 2003 movie 'Koi...Mil Gaya'. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite Hrithik while 'Krrish 3' featured the duo along with Kangana Ranaut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

