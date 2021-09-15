The Kissing Booth 4: Will there be a fourth installment ever?

The Kissing Booth 3 was released on August 11, 2021, on Netflix. After watching the third movie many fans expecting and searching online for updates on the fourth movie. Unfortunately, you will not get any updates on The Kissing Booth 4 because the franchise declared earlier that the third installment will be the final part of the series for Netflix.

The teen romantic comedy film is penned by Marcello & Jay Arnold and is based on the final book in Beth Reekles' trilogy. It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald.

There are no prospects to have The Kissing Booth 4. Although Joey King has called the third movie "the end of an era", still history proves several times that nothing could happen. Especially if we see the film, The Kissing Booth 3 reaching the top of Netflix's most-watched film list, since its release on August 11.

"This is all ten years in the making, ten years of Elle and Lee and Noah, and now… Now, it's all come to an end... It's the end of an era, said Joey King.

Unfortunately, the film received negative reviews. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 21% based on 19 reviews, with an average rating of 3.4/10. According to the review aggregator Metacritic, which sampled 8 reviews and calculated a weighted average of 36 out of 100, The Kissing Booth 3 received "generally unfavorable reviews."

Since the release of the second movie, fans have waited to know the final decision of Elle (Joey King). The second movie showed choosing a college is difficult for Elle. Elle applies to Harvard University as Noah (Jacob Elordi) suggests, whereas her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) joins the University of California, Berkeley. But The Kissing Booth 3 given a different story, Elle neither go to Harvard with Noah nor to Berkeley with Lee. Instead, she went to study video game design at USC.

The movie ends by showing six years later Elle is developing her own game. She and Lee remain close friends. Additionally, Lee and Rachel reunited with each other and got engaged after college. Meanwhile, Elle sees Noah for (presumably) the first time since their breakup, where he reveals he has job offers at law firms in Los Angeles and New York. Noah suggests going on a motorcycle ride when he's back in town and Elle agrees. They part ways, but not before looking back at each other.

Elle and Noah are seen riding down the coastline in California on their motorcycles, laughing and having fun.

Netflix has not confirmed yet anything on The Kissing Booth 4. Most of the actors confirmed that the third movie is the final part of the sequel.

