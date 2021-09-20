Lucia Aniello wins Emmy for directing HBO Max's 'Hacks'

American director and writer, Lucia Aniello just won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series' for HBO Max's series 'Hacks'. Hacks is an American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky that premiered earlier this year on HBO Max.

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins star in the series. Earlier, Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Writing for A Comedy Series' for HBO Max's series 'Hacks'.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event. The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)