Scott Frank wins Emmy for helming Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit'

American director and screenwriter Scott Frank took home an Emmy for directing Netflix's popular series 'The Queen's Gambit'.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 08:03 IST
Scott Frank (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American director and screenwriter Scott Frank took home an Emmy for directing Netflix's popular series 'The Queen's Gambit'. Frank won the award in the category 'Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie'.

The hit series, which stars actor Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, is based on a 1983 novel, which focuses on the rise of fictional chess player Beth Harmon. In the show, Harmon (Taylor-Joy) is raised in an orphanage and eventually beats Russia's finest players in the 1960s in Moscow at the height of the Cold War. The series became Netflix's most-viewed scripted limited series, garnering over 62 million viewers in its first month on the streamer. The Netflix adaptation has won many awards at famous ceremonies including Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Speaking more about Emmys 2021, the award for 'Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie' went to Michaela Coel for HBO's 'I May Destroy You'. This is Michaela's first Emmy win for writing. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

