Left Menu

A look back to Messi and Ronaldo's wax model reveal in Paris

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:39 IST
A look back to Messi and Ronaldo's wax model reveal in Paris
  • Country:
  • France

Wax figures of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were unveiled in a museum in Paris.

The models were revealed just before the 2016 Euros, where Portugal were crowned champions.

The sculptor in charge of the Lionel Messi statue was Elisabeth Cibot, who worked for more then six months on the model Barcelona.

Elizabeth worked with Barcelona, Messi's club at the time, looking at photographs and videos to create the figure.

The Argentine, who now place for French giants PSG, is yet to score but is settling in well with his new club.

Laurent Mallamaci wanted to ''express Ronaldo's satisfaction after he scored a goal'' when making his wax model.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a great start since his return to Old Trafford with two goals in just one appearance.

The two have had new changes in their clubs this summer, but one thing that remains the same is their fight for their country.

The two of football's biggest icons will feature in qualifiers leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next year.

Tourists to the museum will also be able to see other figures including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pele, and Fabian Barthez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021