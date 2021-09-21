A look back to Messi and Ronaldo's wax model reveal in Paris

Wax figures of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were unveiled in a museum in Paris.

The models were revealed just before the 2016 Euros, where Portugal were crowned champions.

The sculptor in charge of the Lionel Messi statue was Elisabeth Cibot, who worked for more then six months on the model Barcelona.

Elizabeth worked with Barcelona, Messi's club at the time, looking at photographs and videos to create the figure.

The Argentine, who now place for French giants PSG, is yet to score but is settling in well with his new club.

Laurent Mallamaci wanted to ''express Ronaldo's satisfaction after he scored a goal'' when making his wax model.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a great start since his return to Old Trafford with two goals in just one appearance.

The two have had new changes in their clubs this summer, but one thing that remains the same is their fight for their country.

The two of football's biggest icons will feature in qualifiers leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next year.

Tourists to the museum will also be able to see other figures including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pele, and Fabian Barthez.

