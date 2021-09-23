Bombay Sapphire Encourages Hope Through Personal Stories of Creativity and Inspiration

Delhi, India, 23rd September, 2021 - Creativity comes in many forms – whether that be art, music, dance, photography or more. This creativity also plays a number of different roles in people’s lives – to uplift spirits, to bring a sense of joy or purpose or even to share happiness and positivity. When we stir creativity, we know it also stirs a feeling in each of us. Over the past year and a half, creativity has been what many people relied on to overcome the challenges and stay hopeful during the pandemic. Recognizing the power that creativity can hold, Bombay Sapphire tapped into visionary creators, each from different backgrounds and industries, to share their personal stories of how indulging in their creativity helped them retain a sense of hope during a difficult time. The Stir Hope campaign aimed to inspire others to share their own creative expressions and feel more connected despite being socially distanced. “Creativity makes us human, but we learn to suppress it, especially in hard times” says Zeenah Vilcassim, Marketing Director of Bacardi India. “However sometimes the simplest form of creativity, from a memory sketched on paper, to a beat played on a table can evoke feelings of optimism and inspire others to be creative. Bombay Sapphire originally introduced Stir Creativity years ago to inspire creative self-expression – and today, we hope that creative expression can stir a little bit of hope as well.” The creators bringing their personal stories to life are independent thinkers who used creativity and creative expression to stay hopeful and optimistic during the lockdown. Each have diverse creative abilities and passionate stories, ranging from using their free time to pursue more creative skillsets to leveraging their art with others to build a closer sense of community in an otherwise very lonely time. Each story narrates the vital role creativity played in their lives, inspiring others to explore and unlock their own creative potential.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)