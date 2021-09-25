Will there be Sex Education Season 4 or a spin-off? Know in details!

Sex Education Season 3 premiered on Netflix on September 17. Thanks to its meaningful and relatable storyline, the third run became popular with viewers worldwide. Now viewers are looking for any updates of Sex Education Season 4. Since the third season ended on several cliffhangers, fans believe that the makers of series have to come with a season 4, if only to bring the story to its natural ending. So will there be Sex Education Season 4? Read on to get your answer.

Netflix usually does not announce the renewal of a new season until they have comprehensive feedback on the last release. Feedback on Sex Education Season 3 is good but it looks like the streaming giant wants to wait some more time for more feedback from experts and common people. But since there are plenty of stories to be told so we guess Sex Education Season 4 is on the cards.

Recently, Asa Butterfield (who plays Otis) spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about whether he'd be up for doing a fourth season. He said, "[I want a] Christmas movie! Sex Education-themed," the 24-year-old told Cosmopolitan UK. "We don't know [whether there will be more.] It's out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don't know."

He also added Sex Education spin-off could be a good idea. He said, "A spin-off would be good but it has to be well-thought out and really unique and not just for the sake of doing a spin-off."

"I'd love to do a fourth season, because we have so much fun on this show," he continued, before hinting that he wouldn't mind calling it quits either. "At the same time we've been doing it for three years now, and I'd be happy saying goodbye to these characters… We'll have to see," he said.

Besides, Emma Mackey (who plays Maeve) has also discussed with ELLE about her character, Maeve in a potential Sex Education Season 4 telling "I'm excited for her to make some new friends, to open up a bit more and be exposed to a different culture, to a different kind of world. Because she's only ever lived in her little tiny bubbles.How is she out of that bubble?"

"It'd be really nice to see her actually living out a dream for herself. What does that do to a person, and how does that change you? What kind of happiness does that give you? And all the anxieties that come with being away from home," she said, before adding an 'if' to season 4: "If we get to it, it will be a lovely thing to witness."

Again Sex Education Season 4 is yet to confirm but if it happens almost all the season 3's characters could return for a potential Season 4 including Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (NcutiGatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Cal (DuaSaleh), Ola (Patricia Allison) and Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Viv (ChinenyeEzeudu), Isaac (George Robinson), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Olivia (Simone Ashley) and Anwar (ChaneilKular), Rahim (Sami Outalbali), Miss Sands (RakheeThakrar), Mr Hendricks (Jim Howick), Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie),and Maureen (Samantha Spiro).

