Left Menu

Excited to be part of India's first female franchise: Nushrratt Bharuccha on 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her excitement to be a part of "India's first female franchise" with her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:03 IST
Excited to be part of India's first female franchise: Nushrratt Bharuccha on 'Janhit Mein Jaari'
Nushrratt Bharuccha on the sets of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her excitement to be a part of "India's first female franchise" with her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. The movie is the first of a multi-film deal between Bhanushali Studios Limited with writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The social comedy also stars Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi.

Nushrratt, excited about her role and subject of the film, said, "'Janhit Mein Jaari' has an extremely interesting concept, from the moment I heard it, I just knew I had to be part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after 'Dream Girl' is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd." The film attempts to break stereotypes with its apt subject for today's time and will see Nushrratt showing her acting skills in a never-before-seen role.

The 'Dream Girl' director-writer, has shed light on a crucial issue faced in an unusual yet comical way. Admiring the film's story and Nushrratt's character, producer Vinod Bhanushali said, "I have always been an admirer of good storytelling that gets you thinking. 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is exactly that. The story by Raaj is engrossing, moving and sends a message in a fun entertaining manner with the trademark Raaj Shaandilyaa humour. Nushrratt is going to break new grounds with her role and surprise audiences with this film."

Shooting for the film, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and helmed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, who has directed several acclaimed TV shows, commenced recently in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Presented by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and ThinkInk Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021