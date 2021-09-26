Left Menu

Maha: Pro-Hindu group protests against ad outside clothing brand showroom in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:10 IST
Maha: Pro-Hindu group protests against ad outside clothing brand showroom in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A pro-Hindu outfit staged a protest outside the showroom of a clothing brand in Navi Mumbai against its advertisement featuring the marriage ritual of 'kanyadaan', claiming that it hurt religious sentiments of the community.

During the protest held on Saturday, members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti held placards and shouted slogans against Manyavar clothing brand's company Vedant Fashions Ltd, outside its outlet in Vashi area.

The right wing outfit's spokesperson Dr Uday Dhuri in a release claimed the company's advertisement ''misrepresented'' the 'kanyadaan' ritual performed during Hindu marriage ceremonies and hence, hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

The organisation in its release demanded an unconditional apology from the company and asked it to immediately withdraw the advertisement.

It appealed to people to boycott the clothing brand until it apologises and withdraws the advertisement.

The ad features Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021