'The Witcher' gets new trailers, series renewed for season 3

Netflix on Saturday announced that the streamer's one of the much-acclaimed series 'The Witcher' has been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of season 2 later this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:39 IST
Henry Cavill from 'The Witcher' (Image source: You Tube). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix on Saturday announced that the streamer's one of the much-acclaimed series 'The Witcher' has been renewed for a third season, ahead of the launch of season 2 later this year. The announcement was made at Saturday's Netflix promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event'.

Apart from this announcement, two new clips from season 2 were also dropped. The clips featured a look at actor Kristofer Hivju's monstrous character Nivellen and Princess Cirilla of Cintra, played by Freya Allan. The streaming giant also dropped the first behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming prequel series, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'.

The forthcoming part will follow the creation of the first Witcher prototype, as well as trace the events leading up to the 'Conjunction of the Spheres'- events that occurred at some time between the 1270s and 1370s. According to Variety, Netflix also disclosed its plans to fully develop the Witcher franchise, announcing a second anime feature following this summer's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' as well as a new kids and families series.

A new trailer for seasons 1 and 2 of the series was also unveiled at the event by Netflix. 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event' also included much-awaited announcements of premiere dates, first looks, trailers of other Netflix series like 'Starger Things', 'The Crown', 'Bridgerton' and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

