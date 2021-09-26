Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' confirmed to release in December

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:11 IST
Actors Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has been confirmed to hit the silver screens on December 10, 2021, as the Maharashtra government recently allowed the reopening of the movie theatres in the state. The news was shared on Twitter by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA: 'CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI' ON 10 DEC 2021... #ChandigarhKareAashiqui #AyushmannKhurrana #VaaniKapoor."

The theatres in Maharashtra had to be closed earlier owing to the alarming number of cases during the second COVID-19 induced lockdown. On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had made the announcement that all theatres and cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 22. New standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the same will be announced soon.

The upcoming film, which features Ayushmann along with actor Vaani Kapoor, marks the first-ever collaboration between the duo. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which wrapped its shoot in late December, last year, was the first Indian film to complete the entire shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie by ace filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is a modern-day love story that will feature Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani will reportedly essay a transgender character.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

