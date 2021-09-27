Left Menu

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to land in November

As the Maharashtra government recently allowed the reopening of movie theatres in the state, makers of John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate' seized the opportunity of locking the film's release date.

27-09-2021
Poster of 'Satyameva Jayate' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As the Maharashtra government recently allowed the reopening of movie theatres in the state, makers of John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate' seized the opportunity of locking the film's release date. Taking to Instagram, Emmay Entertainment announced that the second part of 'Satyameva Jayate' will arrive in theatres on November 26.

"Do Takke Ki Jaan lene 56 inch ka JIGARAA nahi, 56 inch ka HATHODA chaahiye! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing on 26th November 2021," the post read. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film was supposed to release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid along with Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

Divya Khosla Kumar is also a part of the sequel to 'Satyameva Jayate', which revolved around a vigilante who killed corrupt police officers, and an honest officer is called to hunt him down after the body count begins to rise. (ANI)

