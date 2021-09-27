Left Menu

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa, Clara Berry welcome first child together

I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love, she wrote.KJ, 24, and Clara were first romantically linked in August last year. They made their relationship official in December and shared the news of pregnancy on social media in May this year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:14 IST
'Riverdale' star KJ Apa, Clara Berry welcome first child together
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor KJ Apa and and his model girlfriend Clara Berry have become parents to their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple welcomed the new born on September 23. Clara, 27, announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday night. ''Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love,'' she wrote.

KJ, 24, and Clara were first romantically linked in August last year. They made their relationship official in December and shared the news of pregnancy on social media in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021