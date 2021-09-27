Left Menu

Lily Rabe expecting third baby with Hamish Linklater

'American Horror Story' star Lily Rabe is expecting her third baby with her longtime partner and actor Hamish Linklater.

Lily Rabe expecting third baby with Hamish Linklater
'American Horror Story' star Lily Rabe is expecting her third baby with her longtime partner and actor Hamish Linklater. Rabe's representative confirmed the happy news to E! News. The two, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, welcomed a daughter in 2017 and another child in 2020. Hamish is also a father to Lucinda Rose from a previous relationship.

Although the couple has yet to publicly comment on their growing family, the 'AHS' actor seemingly announced her pregnancy while attending the star-studded Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Rabe fashionably debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, as she cradled her belly while posing for the cameras.

'The Undoing' actor looked effortlessly stylish in a voluminous black-and-white polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera, which featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves and decorative massive bows at the neckline. The 39-year-old star paired her elegant dress with a striking red lip and matching ruby-coloured jewellery pieces.

On Sunday, Lily took to Instagram to share more candid photos of her look from the event. While she didn't mention her pregnancy, she posed with her hand on her bump in many of the portraits. "Thank you for a very special and celebratory evening @academymuseum and @amazonstudios," she captioned her post.

Rabe and Linklater, who currently stars in 'Midnight Mass', have been together for years and worked together in the past on stage and in film. On the work front, Rabe next stars opposite Ben Affleck in the George Clooney-directed film 'The Tender Bar'. (ANI)

