Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim board historical drama 'The Woman King'

Tony winner Adrienne Warren and ''The Underground Railroad'' actor Sheila Atim have joined the cast of the upcoming historical epic feature ''The Woman King''.

Fronted by Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu, the film will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood of ''The Old Guard'' fame.

The project, which hails from TriStar, is inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows Nanisca (Davis), general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

Warren and Atim will play warriors in Nanisca's elite unit. The film also stars Lashana Lynch and John Boyega.

Dana Stevens wrote the original screenplay, with the current draft from Stevens and Prince-Bythewood.

Cathy Schulman is producing the film via her Welle Entertainment, Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions and Maria Bello via her banner, Jack Blue.

Shooting is planned to begin in November in South Africa.

