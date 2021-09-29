Left Menu

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor’s 'Ek Villain Returns' locks Eid 2022 release date

The action-thriller, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumars T-Series, will release on July 8, the makers said in a statement.Also starring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the movie is a sequel to filmmaker Mohit Suris 2014 hit Ek Villain.Kapoor said she is excited about the release of Ek Villain Returns, which has bigger action, thicker suspense and double drama.Ek Villain is Balajis most special flagship franchise and now Ek Villain Returns will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:27 IST
John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor’s 'Ek Villain Returns' locks Eid 2022 release date
Poster of 'Ek Villain Returns' (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer ''Ek Villain Returns'' will be hitting the theatres countrywide during the occasion of Eid festival in 2022, the film's makers announced on Wednesday. The action-thriller, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will release on July 8, the makers said in a statement.

Also starring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the movie is a sequel to filmmaker Mohit Suri's 2014 hit ''Ek Villain''.

Kapoor said she is excited about the release of ''Ek Villain Returns'', which has bigger action, thicker suspense and double drama.

'''Ek Villain' is Balaji's most special flagship franchise and now 'Ek Villain Returns' will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I have loved every moment of making this film and am thrilled that the movie will have an Eid release.

''We are looking forward to giving the audience an out-and-out power-packed theatrical experience,'' the 46-year-old producer said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kumar said the sequel has been made on a bigger scale.

'The movie deserves an Eid release and I'm so excited that we are doing justice to the movie. You will not want to miss all the action that we have in store for you,'' Kumar said.

''Ek Villain Returns'' was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on February 11, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021