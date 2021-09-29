Left Menu

'Normal People' stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal reunite

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who starred together in the Hulu series 'Normal People', reunited in New York City on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:03 IST
'Normal People' stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal reunite
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who starred together in the Hulu series 'Normal People', reunited in New York City on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Edgar-Jones posted a selfie of herself with Paul Mescal, in which the two can be seen reunited for a hangout.

In a carousel of photos from the Golden Globe-nominated actress' recent trip to the Big Apple, she and her 'Normal People' costar smiled widely for the picture together. Mescal wore a baseball cap, dark sunglasses and a white t-shirt, while Edgar-Jones wore a white blouse and small gold hoop earrings.

Other photos included snapshots of a friend's orange cat, another friend of Edgar-Jones' and the New York City skyline. "Kewl cats and kittens in NYC," Edgar-Jones wrote in the caption for the post.

'Normal People' fans flooded the post with comments, eager for the show's season 2. "New York with Paul please tell me this is season 2," a fan wrote.

"Are these np s2 signs," another commented. 'Normal People', a drama based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, was nominated for four Emmys at last year's awards, including an acting nod for Mescal.

As per People Magazine, the BBC drama was also recognised with seven nods at the BAFTAs, where Edgar-Jones was nominated for leading actress and Mescal won for leading actor. It was also nominated at the Golden Globes earlier this year for best television limited series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021