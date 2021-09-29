Left Menu

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/bond-is-back-007-film-no-time-die-premieres-london-2021-09-28 in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous "Macbeth" on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday. The new production, with British actress Ruth Negga playing Lady Macbeth, will begin performances on March 29 for a limited 15-week run.

Bond star Daniel Craig has chosen his next act. The British actor, whose fifth turn as the British secret service agent had its world premiere https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/bond-is-back-007-film-no-time-die-premieres-london-2021-09-28 in London on Tuesday, is to play the ambitious and murderous "Macbeth" on Broadway next year, producers said on Wednesday.

The new production, with British actress Ruth Negga playing Lady Macbeth, will begin performances on March 29 for a limited 15-week run. Craig, 53, who played Bond for the last time in "No Time to Die," is a seasoned stage actor, appearing on Broadway in 2013 couple's drama "Betrayal," and in multiple stage productions in London.

The new staging of Shakespeare's "Macbeth" is being produced by Bond movie producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Tickets went on sale on Wednesday. "Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role," Broccoli said in a statement.

Dozens of Broadway plays and musicals reopened in September after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

