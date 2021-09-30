Stranger Things Season 4: Teaser trailer, plot, release & every recent update!

Due to COVID-19 protocols, filming for Stranger Things Season 4 was postponed several times. The show was originally set to begin filming in January 2020 in Lithuania but was immediately halted to March of the same year.

The production started back in March 2020 in Lithuania and then was shifted to Georgia after a month of filming. Then the production was halted again due to the wake of COVID-19. However, the good news is that the shooting has been restarted in March 2021.

After that Netflix released several teasers for Stranger Things Season 4. On September 25, 2021, the streamer revealed another preview trailer showcasing the house that was previously owned by the Creel family.

Looking back, on September 30, 2019, Netflix announced it had signed the Duffer Brothers for a new multi-year television and film deal that was reportedly worth nine figures. To coincide with the production deal announcement, Netflix also announced Stranger Things Season 4 by releasing a brief, minute-long teaser on YouTube. The teaser, which shows a ticking grandfather clock in the Upside Down, ends with the tagline "We're not in Hawkins anymore", which led many news outlets to speculate the show's setting would be relocated to Russia.

A second teaser was released on May 6, 2021 that showcases HNL Control Room (HNL stands for Hawkins National Laboratory). The teaser depicts that the hit series will delve into Eleven's backstory.

On August 6, 2021, a sneak peek was released featuring most of the core cast and announcing that the show would return in 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4 spoilers & plot

Stranger Things Season 4 would be the most mystery-filled season the show ever had, said Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler. The story would go deeper into the character of Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour).

A teaser of Stranger Things Season 4 was released last year. The chief of Hawkins Police Department confirms that Jim Hopper is alive. The teaser is captioned; "From Russia with love."

The show's creators, the Duffer Brothers said, "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything...."

Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins. In the last season, we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in Season 3. It seems Season 4 would explore Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state.

Meanwhile, Netflix released a one-minute clip with the title "HNL Control Room," on May 6, 2021. The teaser takes us into Hawkins National Laboratory where the special ability children are playing with toys. When a black-suited man entered the lab the kids called them 'papa'. It seems like Papa is Dr. Martin Brenner, the former scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy who raised test subjects at Hawkins Lab, including Eleven. He kidnapped these children to conduct his experiment.

Stranger Things Season 4 cast

Stranger Things Season 4's main cast will continue to have Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joseph Quinn have joined the main cast of Season 4. Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, and Tom Wlaschiha are joining the recurring cast. It was also reported earlier that Maya Hawke's brother, Levon Thurman-Hawke, was cast in an undisclosed role.

Stranger Things Season 4 release

Currently, no official release is announced but it's true that Stranger Things Season 4 may not arrive in 2021. As we mentioned above that it's already informed in the 6th August's sneak peek that the show would return in 2022.

Meanwhile, the producer Shawn Levy told to THR, "I'll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it, part of what's taking time is long before COVID and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we've ever done."

"By not just a little – by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait."

Earlier this month, Finn Wolfhard (Mike) informed that the filming was delayed and may not premiere until 2022. He revealed on a Fanmio video call, "It's absolutely ridiculous to make angry fans wait even longer just because you wanna release it in the same season as in the show. They need to read the room and stop with the fluff cause people don't care anymore."

Therefore, fans have to wait till next year to see Stranger Things Season 4. Stay tuned!

