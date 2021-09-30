Frozen 3: Will Disney announce its making & release date in 2022?

While there is still no official announcement for Frozen 3, many fans believe Disney will surely complete the Frozen trilogy. Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise. The remarkable success of the previous movie is a major reason why the series enthusiasts are ardently waiting for the third movie. They also believe that the third movie will resolve the Frozen 2 cliffhangers.

Frozen 2 premiered at the end of 2019. If Frozen 3 happens, the film could be released in 2023 or 2024. Therefore will Disney announce its making and release date in 2022? Even though the director and writer Jennifer Lee told Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 has come to an end, we can still expect a Frozen 3. When the first film was completed, Jennifer Lee told the same for Frozen 2. At the time, she said she was not sure about the need for a second season.

She told "For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end."

"But there is some hope, as she said on a separate occasion to Yahoo Movies UK: "we always say 'never say never. I think what made this one special is that we'd both confessed that we didn't want to leave this world."

The plot for Frozen 3 has been kept under wraps, the franchise enthusiasts believe that Elsa will surely get a love interest in the third film. Honeymaren is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2. Honeymaren is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest.

The previous movie ends with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. Frozen 3 might continue with lots of adventures with Anna, and will be back with the whole gang. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. However, Disney is expected to tease the release date soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

