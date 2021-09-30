Fast & Furious 10: Cast, plot, release status & latest news

Fast & Furious 9 (titled F9) won the hearts of millions across the world. Now the franchise lovers are wondering what they could get possibly better in Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 before the series is brought to an end. Vin Diesel has already confirmed that the productions are already gearing up to commence the principal photography of F10 part one and part two in January 2022.

Great news for the Fast Fam! @vindiesel tells @MATTHEWHOFFMAN1 that he's filming Fast 10 Part One and Part Two in January. 😱 #F9 pic.twitter.com/Bs4M7Jou9a — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 24, 2021

In October 2020, F10 is planned with Justin Lin to return as director and Chris Morgan as a writer. It was scheduled to be released on April 2, 2021, before F9 took its release date, thus causing the film to be postponed to a later date and due to continuous delays with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also expected to be released in February 2023, before being delayed to April 7, 2023.

Many enthusiasts are disappointed as the series is coming to an end, however, addressing to fans Vin Diesel said "Every story deserves its own ending".

Fast & Furious 10 Plot: Plot detail on F10 is kept under wraps to avoid rumors and speculations. Moreover, F9 has wrapped up so neatly that there are no loose ends to speculate a plot for Fast & Furious 10.

Still, we can expect lots of cars, explosions, crashes and exploding cars when Fast & Furious 10 hits the big screens in 2023.

Fast & Furious 10 cast: There are many faces that are going to return in and join F10. No doubt, fans favorite Vin Diesel plays as Dom returning to the end of the First Saga. Recently, Justin Lin said that Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11 may bring back Paul Walker. He appeared in every installment as Brian O'Conner (except The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Tokyo Drift released in 2006) before his untimely demise in 2013.

"Obviously, Paul and his character Brian are the soul and heart of how we've moved forward. Bringing him back is something I think about every day. As we near the end of the franchise, it's a conversation I'm having. I think about this possibility every day," Justin Lin said in an interview with CinePOP.

John Cena told earlier that he is ready to reprise his role of Jakob for another Fast and Furious movie if the audience enjoys watching F9. Cena plays Jakob, the estranged younger brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, in the Justin Lin-directed movie. In an interview with Insider, the actor was asked whether he would like to return for the franchise's tenth chapter.

He said, 'I'm a fan. So, I want to say that I would love to see more Jakob. As the rookie on the squad, I'm not near high enough to make any of those decisions. I just really hope that the world enjoys 'F9'. If they enjoy it, maybe I'll get another shot."

The Rapper and songwriter Cardi B is also returning to F10. She plays as Leysa in F9.

Diesel said, "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time." We can also expect the return of Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey.

Fast & Furious 10 trailer: F10 is yet to start its filming, so, there's no footage available right now. Hopefully, we might get some glimpse of behind-the-scenes footage or teaser after the shoot starts.

