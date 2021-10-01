Sherlock Holmes 3 filming yet to begin but Robert has ‘something else’ to do, says director

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the most anticipated action mystery film fans have been waiting for almost a decade. Although Sherlock Holmes 3 is set to release in December 2021, but fans are confused whether the film is actually be happening as the movie hasn't even started filming yet.

The original release date of the third part of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows by Warner Bros. was December 25, 2020, but it was pushed back to 2021. While it was pushed back, the director Dexter Fletcher stated, "That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen."

The ongoing COVID situation has affected the production of most entertainment industry projects, including Sherlock Holmes 3. It is hard to predict when Sherlock Holmes 3 will be able to start its filming.

In June Dexter Fletcher said, "We started going and then Covid hit, and they were like, 'Look we're going to stand it down and Robert has got something else he wants to do'."

"These things are so big that you don't wanna just chisel them into something... I know that Robert will not let that fish off the hook."

Now let's focus on the plot and cast. In an early interview, Fletchersaid Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise.

Robert Downey Jr. (who played as Sherlock Holmestold) said, "The team wants to make Sherlock Holmes 3 to be the best series of all time and they all have a high expectation on the script."

The first movie shows Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson (Jude Law) battling mystical would-be world dominator Lord Henry Blackwood (played by Mark Strong). Sherlock Holmes 2 brought us Sherlock's arch-nemesis Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris).

The script for Sherlock Holmes 3 is penned by Chris Brancato, the co-creator of Netflix's popular crime drama "Narcos," and co-creator of Epix's own crime series, "Godfather of Harlem." Though the plot is yet to be revealed, however, during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in October 2020, one of the producers Susan Downey said "At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena."

She added, "I think, to this day. So to me, why do a third movie if you're not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements? We think there's an opportunity to build it out more."

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law have both confirmed their retuning in the third movie. It is not yet confirmed if Kelly Reilly (Watson's wife Mary), Stephen Fry (Sherlock's brother Mycroft), or Eddie Marsan (Inspector Lestrade) is returning to Sherlock Holmes 3.

However, viewers have to wait until the filming completes. Meanwhile, fans would be glad to know that Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey announced their plans to expand the film series on October 2020. Currently, they are working on the installments including additional films, spin-off films, TV series for HBO MAX, and other streaming services.

"We think there's an opportunity to build it out more. Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what's going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max," said Susan Downey.

We have to wait until Sherlock Holmes 3 starts its filming.

