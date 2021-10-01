Is Bordertown Season 4 on Netflix’s priority list? Will it be possible?

Miikko Oikkonen created Finnish TV series Bordertown tells the story of detective inspector Kari Sorjonen. After the streaming of seasons one, two and three respectively in 2017, 2019 and 2020, the series received massive success and was praised internationally. American author Stephen King is one of its biggest fans of the show. Now the show's global popularity skyrocketed, leading to a demand for Bordertown Season 4.

Bordertown follows the story of Kari Sorjonen, an immensely skilled and successful detective at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland. Plagued with his disturbing personal life, Sorjonen moves his family to a small town in the hopes of living a peaceful life. But things did not turn out as he expected. Sorjonen would eventually get involved in the investigation of a serial crime. Based on British writer Daniel Tammet, Sorjonen's character is more like the average Joe who can rise up to the challenge in difficult times.

In Bordertown Season 4, Sorjonen may find new ways to deal with the serial killer. It would be interesting to see how he tackles his issues on top of those professional challenges.

But to the disappointed fans, neither Yle nor Netflix has yet renewed Bordertown Season 4. Besides, the pandemic is again taking a toll on the entertainment industry and if the makers decide to come back with Bordertown Season 4 in the future, the production could be delayed.

In terms of cast members, Bordertown Season 4 might see the return of Ville Virtanen as detective inspector Kari Sorjonen, Matleena Kuusniemi (as Pauliina Sorjonen), Anu Sinisalo (Detective constable Lena Jaakkola), Lenita Susi (Katia Jaakkola), Kristiina Halttu (Detective superintendent Taina Perttula), Ilkka Villi (Detective constable NikoUusitalo) and Olivia Ainali (Janina Sorjonen).

Currently, there is no official confirmation on Bordertown Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Netflix foreign-language shows.

