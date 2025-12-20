Left Menu

Nation Builders: The Crucial Role of Teachers in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised teachers as nation builders, emphasizing their essential role in shaping India's future. He highlighted the transformative power of education, noting the state's recent educational initiatives and the importance of the new National Education Policy under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has lauded teachers as pivotal nation builders, essential in shaping the country's and state's future. Speaking at the state educational conference in Banswara, he stressed the expansive role teachers play in society beyond mere knowledge providers.

Sharma commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India's progress towards becoming a global leader to recent educational reforms such as the National Education Policy (NEP). He underscored the NEP's role in steering the nation towards a prosperous future in the 21st century.

Invoking Dr. B R Ambedkar, Sharma acknowledged the transformative impact education can have on marginalized communities. He emphasized the need for an education system that promotes intellectual, moral, and ethical growth, highlighting Rajasthan's efforts including new exam preparation resources in state college libraries.

