Mumbai's Electoral Clash: Civic Issues vs Religious Politics

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticizes the BJP for its religious politics and double standards, asserting that voters in the upcoming municipal elections will prioritize core civic issues over divisive tactics. The polls are scheduled for January 15, with results announced the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of engaging in 'religious politics and double standards' that she says will be rejected by Mumbai voters. According to Gaikwad, the electorate is more concerned with pressing civic issues.

The municipal corporation elections, notably including Mumbai, will be conducted on January 15, with the vote count occurring the next day. Gaikwad argues that the BJP's tactics are predictable, surfacing whenever election season approaches.

Pointing to contradictions within the BJP's local dealings, Gaikwad highlighted discrepancies involving BJP allies and local leaders, asserting that the people of Mumbai will focus on essential matters like roads, traffic, clean water, and air quality over the BJP's perceived manipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

