Cobra Kai Season 4: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & everything we know

"Now it's time to tighten your belt. Karate is coming to the world's biggest stage," a voiceover says in the teaser for Season 4 of the Emmy-nominated show. The release of Cobra Kai Season 4 is around the corner. Ahead of the fourth season's premiere, the series was renewed for a Season 5 in August 2021. Netflix's Cobra kai Season 5 is scheduled to start shooting this fall in Atlanta.

The release date for Cobra Kai Season 4 is announced with episode name and trailer with the caption "On December 31, the battle for the soul of the Valley reawakens. New alliances.Higher than ever stakes. Who will take it all at the All Valley Tournament?"

The principal photography for Cobra Kai Season 4 began in Atlanta, Georgia in February 2021 and ended in April 2021. Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1 titled "Let's Begin" is written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg.

The series is the sequel to The Karate Kid movie by Robert Mark Kamen. In Cobra Kai Season 4, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively from the 1984 film.

The other stars are XoloMaridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Martin Cove (John Kreese), Peyton List (Tory Schwarber), and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz).

Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien join the cast for Cobra Kai Season 4. Besides, Thomas Ian Griffith also returns to the dojo as Terry Silver, one of the main antagonists from The Karate Kid Part III.

Cobra Kai became more popular during the pandemic and accumulated massive audiences. The series has had high viewership on both YouTube and Netflix and has been met with generally positive reviews from critics. Cobra Kai Season 3 was released on January 1, 2021, and at the same time, Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for Season 4.

Cobra Kai Season 3 ends with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences to team up against the vicious John Kreese. The upcoming All Valley Championship will decide who has to pack up and leave the valley for good.

The producer Josh Heald told, "(Johnny and Daniel are) both very strong-minded in their own philosophies, ideals and pasts."

He added, "There does appear to be a very distinct battle ahead, a very clear boundary and set of circumstances that have brought them to this moment, but time will tell if history repeats itself and they fall back into old habits again."

Cobra Kai Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

