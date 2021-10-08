Jurassic World: Dominion: Release date & all updates you should know before its release

Jurassic World 3 titled 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is definitely a highly anticipated science fiction movie. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, Jurassic World 3 is set to premiere on June 10, 2022.

Universal Pictures distributed Jurassic World 3 was planned as early as 2014, as part of the future Jurassic World trilogy. It is also the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Filming began in Canada in February 2020. Then the production moved to other locations in England the following month. In March 2020, production was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production resumed in July 2020 and concluded four months later in November. At the time, filming happened in England's Pinewood Studios and the country of Malta.

The director of the movie Colin Trevorrow said Jurassic World 3 is set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). While talking to Screen Rant, Trevorrow gave updates on Jurassic World: Dominion.

"Everything in my mind has always been pretty much present-day," said the filmmaker.

"So [Battle at] Big Rock took place a year or so after the Fallen Kingdom in 2019 when it came out, and the T-Rex has just been out in the Sierra Nevada forest where they all escaped to...It's absolutely massive; it's a whole section of the state. And so she's just been living in there; they've been struggling to catch her for a very long time...So this is about four years later – it's when the movie comes out, so 2022," Trevorrow added.

Battle at Big Rock is a 2019 American short film directed by Colin Trevorrow. It is part of the Jurassic Park franchise and follows the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). The film chronicles the first major confrontation between humans and the dinosaurs. The family is enjoying their camping when they are suddenly greeted by a Nasutoceratops and her baby. ... To their relief, the daughter shoots the Allosaurus in its head and eye with a crossbow, which causes the dinosaur to flee. If you missed the trailer of Battle at Big Rock, then click below.

However, the good news is that the filming for Jurassic World 3 wrapped in November 2020 and Producer Frank Marshall revealed to GamesRadar+ that the director Colin Trevorrow even had to re-work certain scenes. Although that was told in December 2020, so we could expect more trailers soon. Till then you can enjoy the official teaser that was released until today7. Follow the link at the end of the article.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast has many returning characters from 2018's film. This includes Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm).

The other cast members include Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Campbell Scott (Dr. Lewis Dodgson), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), to name a few. Recently, Jake Johnson, who played Lowery Cruthers in the last sequel, has confirmed that he would not be back in Jurassic World 3 due to scheduling conflicts and the ongoing pandemic.

Jurassic World: Dominion will premiere in theatre on June 10, 2022.

