Neena Gupta resumes shoot for 'Panchayat' season 2

Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday revealed that she has resumed shooting for the second season of her much-loved comedy-drama series 'Panchayat'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:08 IST
Neena Gupta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday revealed that she has resumed shooting for the second season of her much-loved comedy-drama series 'Panchayat'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena shared a video in which she could be seen dressed in the attire of her character- Manju Devi, Pradhan/Sarpanch.

"Pranaam, Manju Devi agyi hai wapis apne gaon me Panchayat ka season 2 leke," she could be heard saying in the short clip. Created by The Viral Fever for the Amazon Prime Video, 'Panchayat' was scripted by Chandan Kumar, was directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, which features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Biswapati Sarkar, and Chandan Roy.

It chronicles the life of an engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options. The show received awards for the 'Best Comedy Show' along with 'Best Actor', 'Best Actor in A Supporting Role (Female)', 'Best Actor in A Supporting Role (Male) in a Comedy Series', going to Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

