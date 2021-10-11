Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet shares his first look as Willy Wonka

Timothee Chalamet has shared the first look of his character in the forthcoming film 'Wonka', a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 book 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 10:42 IST
Timothee Chalamet shares his first look as Willy Wonka
Timothee Chalamet (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Timothee Chalamet has shared the first look of his character in the forthcoming film 'Wonka', a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 book 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chalamet posted a photo in which he can be seen in Willy Wonka's classic attire, a brown top hat and purple velvet coat, as snowflakes fall around him.

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ...WONKA," he captioned the post. Seeing the post, fans got super excited and flooded the post with likes and comments.

"I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR ANYTHING," a fan wrote. "willy wonka so cute," another added.

Chalamet will succeed Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005) as the third actor to portray Willy Wonka on the big screen. Paddington alum Paul King is directing the upcoming film, written by Simon Rich and produced by David Heyman. In July, members of the original cast of 1971's 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' told People magazine that they are looking forward to seeing Chalamet take on the iconic role while discussing their film's 50th anniversary.

"You can't kill the Willy Wonka story. So all of it is good. It's a great story. And people enjoy whatever different version they're watching; it's fun to watch," said Peter Ostrum, who originally played Charlie Bucket. 'Wonka' is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

