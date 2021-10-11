Left Menu

Demi Lovato dedicates new song to friend who died from addiction

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is helping one of their closest friends trend posthumously on Twitter, two years after he died following a struggle with drug addiction.

Demi Lovato dedicates new song to friend who died from addiction
Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is helping one of their closest friends trend posthumously on Twitter, two years after he died following a struggle with drug addiction. The two-time Grammy Award nominee dropped their new single 'Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)' on Saturday, paying tribute to Tommy Trussell III, who died in October 2019.

"Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man," Lovato wrote, posting a clip of the song to Instagram. "I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction," the singer added.

Lovato used the track to promote the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's hotline (1-800-662-HELP) while announcing that all net proceeds will go to The Voices Project, a grassroots recovery advocacy organization. "This disease is extremely cunning and powerful," Lovato added.

Lovato's emotional song was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and mutual friends of Trussell, which Lovato shared to their Instagram Story. "Tommy touched so many," they wrote. 'The Dancing with the Devil' artist also responded to a friend who noted that 'Tommy is Unforgettable' was trending worldwide on Twitter following the track's release. "This would mean the world to him," they wrote. "Thank you guys."

Lovato previously paid tribute to Trussell after the model died at age 31. "Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them," Lovato wrote on their story at the time. "Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss." "Addiction is NO joke," they added. "Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

As per People magazine, Lovato has been open about their own struggle with addiction, after suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018. They opened up about the overdose and their subsequent recovery earlier this year in the YouTube Originals docuseries 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' in addition to a companion album, recreating the traumatic experience for the title track's music video. (ANI)

