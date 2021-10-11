Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of pan masala brand

Bollywood's veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has announced his withdrawal from the advertising campaign of pan masala brand Kamla Pasand on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:04 IST
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of pan masala brand
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has announced his withdrawal from the advertising campaign of pan masala brand Kamla Pasand on Monday. Bachchan, in a recent blog post, revealed that he stepped down as the face of a paan masala brand as he was "unaware" of some of the details.

The statement shared on his blog, which said "From the office of Mr Amitabh Bachchan", read, "Kamala Pasand ... a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week." The statement continued, "Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion."

This move comes as the actor ringed into his 79th birthday and also weeks after the national anti-tobacco organisation had reportedly requested him to refrain from endorsing pan masala as it could help prevent youngsters from getting addicted to tobacco. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021