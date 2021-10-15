Left Menu

Sunny Deol back with 'Gadar 2', film to release next year

Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Friday announced the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar Ek Prem Katha.The 64-year-old actor shared the news of social media, saying that the sequel will release in theatres in 2022.After two decades the wait is finally over The Katha Continues..., Deol wrote.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 11:36 IST
Sunny Deol back with 'Gadar 2', film to release next year
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Friday announced the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster ''Gadar: Ek Prem Katha''.

The 64-year-old actor shared the news on social media, saying that the sequel will release in theatres in 2022.

''After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues...,'' Deol wrote. For the new movie, Deol will once again collaborate with filmmaker Anil Sharma and actor Ameesha Patel.

The original movie had opened to a thunderous response when it was released on June 15, 2001.

The partition-set drama, written by Shaktimaan and directed by Sharma, follows the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina (Patel).

Deol had shared a teaser poster on Thursday which had numbers '2' and 'The Katha Continues...' written on it, indicating that the new movie is a follow-up to ''Gadar''.

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played the son of Deol and Patel's character, is also returning for the sequel.

Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Production, ''Gadar 2'' will go on floors soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021