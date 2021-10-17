Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shriram Nene complete 22 years of marital bliss
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on Sunday. Marking the special occasion, Madhuri took to Instagram and posted a video featuring adorable images of her with Sriram from different phases of their lives. The clip also has images from Madhuri's wedding festivities.
"22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial," she captioned the post. Also, she added the title track of her film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' as the video's background music. Isn't it a lovely gesture?
Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005. A day ago, Shriram took a stroll down memory lane and posted a picture from the time when they all participated in Taekwondo event together.
"The family that plays together, stays together. Our first Tae Kwan Do event together. #FamilyIsEverything #FunwithFam #WeekendVibes," he wrote alongside the image. Meanwhile, on the film front, Madhuri is gearing up for her Netflix's project 'Finding Anamika'. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland to lead Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'
Entertainment News Roundup: Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify; South Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game' and more
'Squid Game' stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-Soo join Instagram
AR Rahman opens up about working on Netflix's docu-series 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths'
Sweet Home Season 2: Netflix dismisses recent reports about its filming and casting