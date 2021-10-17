Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shriram Nene complete 22 years of marital bliss

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-10-2021 10:45 IST
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on Sunday. Marking the special occasion, Madhuri took to Instagram and posted a video featuring adorable images of her with Sriram from different phases of their lives. The clip also has images from Madhuri's wedding festivities.

"22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial," she captioned the post. Also, she added the title track of her film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' as the video's background music. Isn't it a lovely gesture?

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005. A day ago, Shriram took a stroll down memory lane and posted a picture from the time when they all participated in Taekwondo event together.

"The family that plays together, stays together. Our first Tae Kwan Do event together. #FamilyIsEverything #FunwithFam #WeekendVibes," he wrote alongside the image. Meanwhile, on the film front, Madhuri is gearing up for her Netflix's project 'Finding Anamika'. (ANI)

