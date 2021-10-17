Left Menu

'Titans' returning for season 4 at HBO Max

American hit series 'Titans' has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 12:30 IST
'Titans' returning for season 4 at HBO Max
A still from 'Titans' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American hit series 'Titans' has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max. Deadline confirmed that the news, revealed at the DC Fandome event, comes after DC sibling series 'Doom Patrol' was also picked up for a fourth season.

The action fiction drama series'Titans'that follows a group of young superheroes, who join forces in their fight against evil. The series has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season finale, which airs on October 21 at HBO Max. In season three, circumstances draw them to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.

'Titans' which was first launched on DC Universe and moved to HBO Max for its third season, stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin in lead roles. Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, and Savannah Welch also have pivotal roles in the series that is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the characters from DC's 'Teen Titans', the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021