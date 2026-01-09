Sailing Titans Set to Conquer the Atlantic in 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race

As anticipation builds for the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race, 21 teams representing 19 nations prepare for a high-speed journey from Lanzarote to Antigua. This challenge, spanning 3,000 nautical miles, will see a diverse fleet, from student crews to superyachts, vying for esteemed accolades.

The event, a collaboration between the Royal Ocean Racing Club, the International Maxi Association, and the Yacht Club de France, features monohulls beginning at 1230 GMT, with multihulls following. With trophies like the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy on the line, the competition is fierce. Familiar faces, such as the MOD70 trimarans Argo and Zoulou, promise thrilling close-quarter racing.

Adding to the excitement, Antigua's position as a launchpad for further Caribbean racing opportunities means crews can transition seamlessly from the Atlantic challenge into events such as the RORC Nelson's Cup Series. Participants are not only racing for titles but also refining their performance and systems in one of sailing's most formidable environments.

