Cricket Titans Prepare for Showdown: Kohli, Sharma Lead India into Battle

Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed promising form as India prepared intensively for their ODI series against New Zealand. The series will be followed by a packed T20 schedule, including a World Cup. Key players trained extensively amid an evolving team lineup and injury recoveries.

Vadodara | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:37 IST
Cricket aficionados have something to look forward to as senior Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demonstrated excellent form during a demanding training session on Friday. The team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, set to begin on Sunday.

This ODI series will kick-start a busy T20 season, featuring a five-match series against New Zealand, the T20 World Cup, and the Indian Premier League. Kohli and Rohit trained intensively for over an hour, taking on Indian pacers, spinners, and throw-down specialists after performing remarkably in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Meanwhile, India's middle-order stars Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, along with pacer Mohammed Siraj, were absent from the training, as they participated in Thursday's state-level matches. They are expected to join the squad on Friday evening, while Captain Shubman Gill resumed his training post-injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

