Cricket Titans Prepare for Showdown: Kohli, Sharma Lead India into Battle

Cricket aficionados have something to look forward to as senior Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma demonstrated excellent form during a demanding training session on Friday. The team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, set to begin on Sunday.

This ODI series will kick-start a busy T20 season, featuring a five-match series against New Zealand, the T20 World Cup, and the Indian Premier League. Kohli and Rohit trained intensively for over an hour, taking on Indian pacers, spinners, and throw-down specialists after performing remarkably in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Meanwhile, India's middle-order stars Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, along with pacer Mohammed Siraj, were absent from the training, as they participated in Thursday's state-level matches. They are expected to join the squad on Friday evening, while Captain Shubman Gill resumed his training post-injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)