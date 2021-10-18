Left Menu

One Punch Man Season 3: Current status, release date & everything we know

One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about the Monster Association and its members. Image Credit: One Punch Man / Facebook
One Punch Man is one of the most popular Japanese Superhero anime series. It premiered back in October 2015 and ran till December. The second season aired from April to July 2019, with 12 episodes in each season. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see Saitama's journey to become a respectable hero.

Unfortunately, there has been no official confirmation on the making of Season 3. The action-packed One Punch Man Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, and the first two seasons of the Japanese anime series have completed the first 23 volumes. There are still a handful of manga chapters that are left to be adapted. This has widened the possibility of Season 3.

What could be the plot for One Punch Man Season 3?

Season 3 episodes are expected to be filled with more actions than we saw in earlier seasons. One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about the Monster Association and its members. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain anime lovers across the world. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

Garou will not be defeated by a single punch by Saitama in One Punch Man Season 3 like his (Saitama's) previous rivals. Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration.

Who could be in the cast in One Punch Man Season 3?

The returning voiceover artists include Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, HiromichiTezuka as Commentator, SawashiroYuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

What is the current state of One Punch Man Season 3?

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time like the previous season. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019.

There is another reason for its delay. Like any other entertainment project, its development was reportedly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good part is the anime series is not canceled yet. Additionally, there are still a handful of manga chapters left to be adapted.

If we go by their earlier records, the creators will likely take some more time for One Punch Man Season 3. There was a gap of around four years between Seasons 1 and 2. Furthermore, according to Netflix Life, while the anime's studio, J.C. Staff has never said anything about it, the recent global pandemic may have thrown a wrench into the studio's plans, which explains the delay.

According to The Awesome One, the release date for "One Punch Man" Season 3 is expected to happen in the summer of 2022. However, OPM Season 3 and its release date are not officially confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

