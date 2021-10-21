Prison Break: “Ideas for Season 6 were percolating,” Vaun Wilmott cited

Prison Break Season 6's possibility is not certain despite the series creators are well aware that fans across the world are enthusiastically waiting for its release since Season 5 dropped its finale on May 30, 2017. Let's have a look if there is any chance for at least one season in the future.

We all know that Wentworth Miller was no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield even if Prison Break comes back with Season 6. He moved out from the show followed by his announcement on social media.

Devdiscourse earlier notified you that another lead actor Dominic Purcell took no time in supporting his co-star saying over social media that he would not return for Prison Break Season 6. Dominic Purcell said in a video clip, "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth."

It's true that fans are highly disappointed after learning their decisions, still they continue keeping hope that the unstated turmoil between them and the series creators will be solved soon. The previous season ended with Michael granting total immunity for the crimes he committed while under the thrall of rogue CIA agent Poseidon. He was expected to move around freely with his family members Sara and Mike Jr.

Fans were more excited after seeing one of the co-showrunners Vaun Wilmott confirming that the 'ideas are percolating' for Prison Break Season 6. Thus, what might the future hold for Michael and gang, when the series returns?

However, Wentworth Miller clearly stated that he no longer has any interest in playing straight character that works on Michael Scofield's returns. "Their stories have been told (and told). So, No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry," he wrote on Instagram.

"Forgive me – I need to put my finger on something. In and around the 'reveal' I'm gay [in real life], don't wish to play straight parts etc', I saw dozens of comments suggesting Michael leave Sara for T-bag. Or that T-bag will be 'looking' for Michael/me," he revealed. "Is it possible, to some folks, T-Bag = 'gay' rep on Prison Break? Maybe the ONLY rep on TV in their part of the world? [...] For the queer kids, the queer adults who will never come out because coming out = death in their part of the world... is T-bag the best they can expect?"

Prison Break is yet to be officially renewed for Season 6. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the television series.

